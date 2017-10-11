Hayden Harvest Festival to feature pumpkins, caramel apple buffet

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Fall has ushered in the return of a tradition in Hayden.

For the seventh year, Monica and Frank Case will host the Hayden Harvest Festival from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14 at their gardening supply business Case Enterprises at 821 Industrial Ave.

"I started it because I just wanted to do something safe and fun for the kids," Monica Case said. "It's been getting bigger every year."

Case said her 10-year-old son JD was the inspiration for the event.

"This is mainly his event," Case said. "I would have to say he's the backbone of this."

The event features pumpkin bowling, gourd painting, a straw maze, a game called corny quarters, face painting, a caramel apple buffet, hot apple cider and other events.

Recommended Stories For You

"Lots of sugar and candy," Case said. "I just wanted it to be a place for kids to be free and have fun."

The event is free, but pumpkins cost $5 and there is a small fee for face painting.

LiftUp of Routt County will be collecting non-perishable food for its food bank.

In recent years, upwards of 300 people have attended the event.

"A lot of elders come from The Haven, and they participate," Case said.

To reach Matt Stensland, call 970-871-4247, email mstensland@SteamboatToday.com or follow him on Twitter @SBTStensland.