Hayden football rolls by Plateau Valley

Hayden High School football coach Ryan Wilkie hesitated to call his team's 44-8 win Friday against Plateau Valley easy. But, he said, as his Tigers' wore on the Cowboys, it came thorough.

"Over the long haul, we were able to assert our dominance," he said. "At the same time, they were a good team. We did some good things."

The win bumps the Tigers to 5-3 on the season and sets the county's two 8-man football teams up for a big-time showdown at 7 p.m. Friday in Hayden.

Both teams enter with the same record and the winner will finish third in the league and have a strong shot of being selected for the 8-man football playoffs.

"We know what this game's going to do," Wilkie said.

Friday, he said it was Daylon Frentress that helped lead the way for his squad, scoring three touchdowns and pulling down two interceptions.

"He had the biggest night for us and the rest of the team played really well and we set ourselves up to get in a battle here for third place," Wilkie said.