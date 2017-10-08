Hayden football bounces back, blasts Rangely

The plan, Hayden High School football coach Ryan Wilkie said, was to play his varsity offense for the first drive of the third quarter before subbing in junior varsity players. The Tigers' Richard Hallenback ruined that in the best way, however, intercepting a screen pass and running five yards into the end zone.

The varsity offense stayed on the sideline, and the Tigers rolled to a victory against Rangely, 50-22.

"It was good to get back on that side of things," Wilkie said.

The game was close early. Hayden scored, but Rangely answered with a touchdown of its own.

It was all Tigers after that, however.

"It was a good win for us," Wilkie said. "Once we started clicking, things went really well."

Next up for the Tigers is a tough test on the road at Gilpin County. The Eagles are fresh off a 48-40 win against Soroco and are aiming to make the playoffs for the first time in 30 years.

"We're going to see if we can stop the run," Wilkie said. "I think we can do some good things, also."

