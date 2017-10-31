Harassing text messages: The Record for Monday, Oct. 30, 2017

Monday, Oct. 30, 2017

1:36 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to help a person with chest pain in the 700 block of Walton Pond Circle.

12:58 p.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of criminal mischief at a restaurant in the 1100 block of South Lincoln Avenue. Someone damaged the screen on a movie vending machine.

2:21 p.m. Officers were called to a report of harassment in the 2600 block of Leeward Lane. There was a dispute over construction work being completed.

3:54 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a man talking to himself for the past 30 minutes in the 2100 block of Curve Court. Police contacted him to see if he needed help.

4:55 p.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to help a person having a stroke in the 900 block of Pine Grove Circle.

7:28 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a person receiving harassing text messages.

7:34 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a rear windshield damaged in the 100 block of Mountain Village Circle.

7:56 p.m. Officers were called to a report of loud music in the 1500 block of Shadow Run Frontage. It was an ongoing issue, and a citation was issued.

8:10 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a suspicious incident in the 1400 block of Eagle Glen Drive. A person walking a dog noticed a neighbor's deck door was open. Police checked the house and locked the door.