Gilpin County overpowers Soroco football

OAK CREEK — On paper, it looked as if it may be a battle between Colorado 8-man football superstars, and Friday night, that's exactly how it unfolded.

Soroco junior Jace Logan and Gilpin County senior Austin Boulter traded jaw-dropping big plays, one after the other. They got some help from their supporting cast, but again and again, it came down to those two.

Logan played to the point of exhaustion, nearly collapsing on the sideline in the waning moments of the fourth quarter and Boulter held the spotlight last, helping lead the Eagles to a 48-40 victory over Soroco in Oak Creek.

"We don't have the speed to keep up with Jace. We really just had to contain him. That's an old cliche, but we barely did," Gilpin County coach Craig Ball said. "We were able to make them punt four times, and that's something we didn't know for sure we'd be able to do. If he scores on one of those drives, it's a tie game."

Logan finished with nearly 350 yards rushing.

He and his teammates had more than a few standout moments.

Soroco got up early with a pair of first-quarter touchdowns, but Gilpin answered and led 14-12 in the waning seconds of the first half. Soroco connected on a 40-yard touchdown pass to Kendall Hood as time expired, giving the Rams a 20-14 lead at half.

Logan padded that with a touchdown to open the third quarter, but Gilpin charged back in a back way.

Boulter, a big, bruising runner playing quarterback, broke off big chunks of yards throughout the second half, then, just often enough, straightened up and passed, twice finding classmate Jack Ball for long touchdown passes.

"We ran at Jace hard, then we had two touchdown passes over him," Craig Ball said. "He couldn't both tackle Austin and cover Jack."

Logan almost made up the difference on offense. With his team trailing by 14, he returned a kickoff for a touchdown early in the fourth quarter. After the Rams got a stop on fourth down, Logan again laid down a spectacular play, taking a short pass on one side of the field, breaking tackles most of the way across the field, escaping one more defender along the sideline and finally finishing a 75-yard touchdown play.

That tied everything at 40 with 3 minutes, 52 seconds remaining, but Gilpin County managed a quick answer. Eagles senior Stephen King took the ensuing kickoff down to the 15-yard line. Boulter ran it the next 14 yards and senior Manny Gomez punched it in for the go-ahead touchdown.

Logan and one final act, breaking a run open for 30 yards and setting his team up on the 30-yard line with 1:38 remaining. Completely gassed, Logan had to check out and Soroco couldn't crack into the end zone.

The loss drops the Rams to 4-2 and sets Gilpin County and West Grand as the teams to beat in the Northwest 8-man football league.

"A game like that, it's too bad there has to be winners and losers," Soroco coach Dick Dudas said. "They played well. They're a good team."

To reach Joel Reichenberger, call 970-871-4253, email jreichenberger@SteamboatToday.com or follow him on Twitter @JReich9.