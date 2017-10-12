Gas leak prompts evacuations downtown: The Record for Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017

Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017

7:25 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of something stolen from the Walmart parking lot.

1:16 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a suspicious person at Curve Court.

2:05 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue emergency responders were called to a report of a gas leak in the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue. Nearby properties and businesses had to be evacuated while the leak was investigated. The leak, which originated at a restaurant in the area, was being fixed on Thursday.

4:04 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a report of a hit and run in the 15000 block of U.S. Highway 40.