Gary Bostock | SteamboatToday.com

July 26, 1951- July 29, 2017

Longtime Pburg resident Gary Bostock, 66 , died peacefully in his sleep on July 29, 2017. He was born July 26, 1951 to Dale and Barbara Bostock. He was raised in Steamboat Springs along with his sister Janice. He graduated from Steamboat Springs High school where he played football and Ski Jumped at Howelsen Hill. He retired from Routt County Road and Bridge.

Gary was a kind hearted man who was a lover of a cold beer and a good fishing hole. He spent many days teaching his kids, grandkids and nieces how to catch a” whopper” and enjoyed such antics as leaving his dirty socks on your pillow when camping. He was a good cook who enjoyed bringing his 7-layer dip to family gatherings and potlucks.

He raised his children in Phippsburg with the help of neighbors, family and friends. Waldo, as he was known by his close friends, was always ready for a camping trip, cutting wood, fishing, hunting, or just a drive up Dunkley pass. If you were riding with him you were probably listening to Johnny Horton or other oldies but goodies. Gary’s adventures had slowed down in the most recent years when his health declined. His family was honored to have gotten in one last camping trip this summer where they were able to sit around the campfire and remember all the fun and adventures they had shared.

Gary is survived by his children, Delbert(Shannon) Bostock and Christina (Chris) Kent; sister Janice(Tom) Thompson, Grandsons Michael Bostock, Lorren Bostock and Aiden Kent, nieces, Brenda (Chad) Brown and Lisa (Kris) Lodwick-Hogue. He is also survived by his beloved dog Maverick.

A celebration of life will be held at noon on September 16, 2017, at the Phippsburg Park. It will be a potluck event -please bring a favorite side to go with the hotdogs and hamburgers.