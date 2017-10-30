From the editor: Local readers, we want your feedback

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Do you pick up a copy of Steamboat Today and read it with your morning coffee?

Or do you flip through the daily e-edition on your desktop when you get into work?

Or maybe, you have downloaded the Steamboat Today app and read the top headlines on your smartphone throughout the day.

Whatever your reading style, we'd like to know more about how you consume the content we create, and we're gathering that information through a local readers survey, which you can complete online in 10 minutes or less.

The Steamboat Pilot & Today conducted its last readers survey in 2014, so it's definitely time for us to collect new information from you, our readers, and learn more about your reading and viewing habits.

This summer, we conducted a readers survey focused on second homeowners and visitors, and now we're shifting our focus to locals. As a mountain resort community, our audience is split into three main categories of readers — locals, visitors and second homeowners — and it's our job to create content that connects with all three audiences, which is not always an easy task.

Recommended Stories For You

By participating in the survey, you'll provide us with the information we need to evaluate the content we're providing in print, online and through our social media platforms. Your survey responses will be used to help us do a better job of providing you with the news and information you want, when you want it and how you want to receive it.

More specifically, results from the 2017 readers survey will help the news team determine which stories, columns and content matter most to our readers. This information will be used to allocate reporting resources and help guide news-gathering decisions in 2018 and beyond.

The results will also help us plan what investments the newspaper needs to make in new technology as more and more of you are accessing your news from your smartphones. And the answers you provide to questions about your general spending habits will allow us to better serve local business owners, who look to the Steamboat Pilot & Today advertising and marketing team to grow their customer base.

In addition to questions about content and spending, the survey asks some basic demographic questions and gives you the opportunity to sign up for our email newsletters, which deliver stories right to your inbox.

To further entice you to participate in our survey, anyone who completes the survey and provides contact information will be registered to win a $200 or $100 VISA gift card.

A link to the online survey can be found on the SteamboatToday.com home page or you can visit http://bit.ly/2h5nQd5 to participate.

Thank you in advance for completing the survey, and if you have any questions about the survey, please don't hesitate to contact me at lschlichtman@steamboattoday.com.

To reach Lisa Schlichtman, call 970-871-4221, email lschlichtman@SteamboatToday.com or follow her on Twitter @LSchlichtman.