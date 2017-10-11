Friends, family remember ‘Spirit Man Dan’

CHICAGO — Shortly after arriving in Colorado on Sunday, Ken and Elaine Hohs hiked up the trail to the spot where their son, Dan, was fatally bitten by a rattlesnake the day before. They planted a few yellow mums.

“I wanted to mark the spot, because that’s where his spirit had left us. It was such a beautiful place,” Elaine said Tuesday through tears.

Dan had recently moved to Golden from Steamboat Springs.

As the family prepares for Dan Hohs’ wake Sunday in Arlington Heights, Illinois, they’re remembering the 31-year-old Mundelein native and Stevenson High School graduate.

Enthusiastic and happy, Dan excelled at everything he did — earning an engineering degree from the University of Michigan, competing in national water skiing tournaments and working as a successful software developer. He finished two Ironman races, along with many marathons and triathlons.

His girlfriend, Kristen Ruberg, sadly laughed while describing him as a “super full-on” person.

“He had this magnetic personality, and he was always so encouraging. You wanted to be around him,” his mother said. “He had an infectious outlook on life.”

Read the entire story at the Daily Herald website.