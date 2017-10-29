Frank May named Chairman of Colorado Hospital Association Board of Trustees

Frank May, CEO of UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center, will serve as the 2018 Chairman of the Colorado Hospital Association Board of Trustees. CHA is the leading voice of Colorado's hospital and health system community. Representing more than 100 member hospitals and health systems throughout the state, CHA serves as a trusted, credible and reliable resource on health issues, hospital data and trends for its members, media, policymakers and the general public. Though CHA, Colorado's hospitals and health systems work together in their shared commitment to improve health and health care in Colorado.

Healthgrades names YVMC a 5-star recipient for Total Knee Replacement

UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center has achieved five stars for its performance in Total Knee Replacement from Healthgrades, the leading online resource for comprehensive information about physicians and hospitals. A five-star rating indicates YVMC's clinical outcomes are statistically significantly better than expected when treating the condition or performing the procedure being evaluated.

Drop-in flu clinics offered Wednesdays

Northwest Colorado Health will hold drop-in flu clinics 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Nov. 8 at Northwest Colorado Health, 940 Central Park Drive, Suite 101. Flu shots for all ages — including high-dose for seniors — and pneumonia shots are available, and costs vary.

People are asked to bring Medicare, Medicaid, CHP+ or other insurance cards to the clinic. Low-cost options are available to individuals who do not have insurance. Cash and checks will be accepted.

Flu shots also are available by appointment. Call 970-879-1632. For a schedule of all flu clinics, visit northwestcoloradohealth.org/flu.

UCHealth Seeks Volunteers

UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center is seeking caring people to join our volunteer team. We have openings in the following programs: Day Surgery Support, front desk at the Outpatient Pavilion and our music program. If you are interested in becoming a volunteer or would like to learn more about other volunteering opportunities at UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center, contact Volunteer Services at 970-870-1146 or pam.bosch@uchealth.org.

Yellow fever vaccine is temporarily unavailable

The yellow fever vaccine, which is recommended or required for travel to some areas of South America and Africa, is temporarily unavailable in Routt and Moffat counties. Due to a nationwide shortage, only a limited number of sites are providing the vaccine. To see a list of yellow fever vaccine providers in Colorado, visit colorado.gov/cdphe/international-travel. It's recommended individuals planning travel abroad make an appointment for a travel health consult and receive any needed vaccinations at least one month prior to travel. For more information, call Northwest Colorado Health's travel clinic at 970-871-7336.

