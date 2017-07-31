Fire restrictions lifted on Routt National Forest | SteamboatToday.com

All fire restrictions on the Routt National Forest and a large portion of the Medicine Bow National Forest have been lifted, effective Tuesday, Aug. 1.

Areas affected by the fire restriction change on the Medicine Bow National Forest include the Sierra Madre and Snowy ranges, as well as the Pole Mountain Unit. The Laramie Peak unit remains under Stage I fire restrictions.

Multiple factors are considered in fire restriction decisions, and in this case some of those factors included increased fuel moistures, the reduced occurrence of human-caused fires,and favorable long-term fire weather forecasts.

Despite increased precipitation recently, forest visitors are advised to use caution when building and maintaining campfires. Campfires should be put dead out before leaving a campsite or going to sleep.

Campers and other public land users need to follow basic fire safety rules, which include:

• Scrape back dead grass and forest materials from your campfire site.

• Keep your campfire small and under control; make it only as big as you need it.

• Keep a shovel and a water container nearby to douse escaped embers.

• Do not park vehicles in tall dry grass, since hot tailpipes can cause fine fuels to catch on fire.

• Remember that any ignition – cigarettes, campfires, gunfire, vehicles – could be the cause of a wildland fire, as grass and other vegetation is dry and extremely flammable.

• Always follow current fire restrictions.