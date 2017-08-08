Father, stepson not wearing seatbelts, ejected from truck during rollover Saturday west of Hayden | SteamboatToday.com

Craig residents Corban Shipman, 20, and his stepfather Troy Henderson, 46, were seriously injured in a single-vehicle rollover around 5 p.m. Saturday several miles west of Hayden on U.S. Highway 40.

The Dodge Ram pickup truck, driven by Corban Shipman’s mother, Brandi Shipman, 38, was headed eastbound toward Hayden when it rolled two-and-a-half times off the right side of the highway.

The truck was carrying six passengers total, including Brooklyn Colding, 18, who suffered minor injuries and two additional juveniles, who had minor or no injuries, according to Colorado State Patrol Captain Doug Conrad.

Four of the passengers were wearing seatbelts, while Corban Shipman and Henderson were not and were ejected from the vehicle, Conrad said.

Brandi Shipman shared on Facebook that the crash occurred when she tried to pass another vehicle on wet roads, which Conrad confirmed.

Stepfather and son were transported to The Memorial Hospital before being transferred. Corban Shipman is in critical condition at St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction with severe head trauma and brain swelling, according to Brandi Shipman’s Facebook page, while Henderson is being treated in Salt Lake City for a fractured back, broken leg and a fractured ankle requiring surgery.

Recommended Stories For You

Colding shared on Facebook that Corban Shipman’s injuries also include a broken neck and a lung contusion.

Colorado State Patrol is still investigating the accident. Other first responders to the scene included Hayden Police Department, Routt County Sheriff's Office, West Routt Fire District and Craig Fire/Rescue.

Friends of the family have set up two fundraising pages to help assist with medical costs.

To donate to the family, visit http://www.youcaring.com/troyhendersonbrandishipman-896678 or http://www.gofundme.com/48f7wt4.