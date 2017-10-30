Extra Halloween candy collected for Treats for the Troops

Area residents can show their support for U.S. military troops by dropping off extra Halloween candy at the Wells Fargo Advisors location at Third and Lincoln Avenue in downtown Steamboat Springs. The candy will be included in holiday care packages for the men and women in the Armed Forces. Wrapped, unopened candy can be dropped off Nov. 1 to 10 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Lincoln Avenue set to close for Halloween Stroll Tuesday at 5 p.m.

The city of Steamboat Springs plans to close Lincoln Avenue through downtown Tuesday night for the annual Halloween Stroll, which runs from 5 to 7 p.m.

Closures will start to go into effect at 4:45 p.m. and will run through 8 p.m. During the closure, traffic will detour along Oak Street from Lincoln at Fifth and 11th streets. At the conclusion of the stroll, Lincoln Avenue will reopen as soon as safely possible.

Due to the high volume of pedestrians, including many children, motorists are encouraged to be patient, alert and follow officers' directions.

CMC Entrepreneurship Center to host sales seminar series

The Entrepreneurship Center at Colorado Mountain College Steamboat Springs is hosting a two-part seminar series on sales led by Andy Blackstone, who has 30 years of sales and sales consulting experience for startups and established technology companies nationwide. He is also the author of "Small Changes," a book on sales.

The first program, "How to Build a Successful Sales Operation," will be offered from noon to 1:30 p.m. Nov. 10 in the Eagles Nest meeting room. The session will cover defining client problems, market size, value propositions, buyer's purchasing process, steps in an effective sales process and building a customer relationship management system.

The second seminar, "Selling in the Business to Business Space," will be offered from noon to 1:30 p.m. Dec. 8 in the Eagles Nest meeting room. This program focuses on account management, making ongoing sales calls, territory management and problem solving versus product selling.

Lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. for both sessions. The fee for each program is $20, and participants that prepay for both seminars will receive a rate of $35. To register, call 970-870-4491.

This Success Steps seminar is sponsored by Routt County, the Steamboat Springs Chamber Resort Association and Colorado Mountain College.

Paper Chamber Bucks program to be discontinued Tuesday

The new Steamboat Chamber Gift Card debuted on Oct. 14. The chamber has continued to accept the paper bucks, but will end the paper bucks program officially as of Tuesday.

The chamber asks community members to spend remaining paper bucks as soon as possible. The paper bucks have a one-year expiration date from date of purchase printed on the front, and the chamber will no longer be able to accept expired paper chamber bucks.

Steamboat senior Olivia Hobson tapped as Teen of the Month

Olivia Hobson has been selected by the Steamboat Springs Teen Council as Teen of the Month for October. The Steamboat Springs High School senior is active in the community, theater, dance, Science Olympiad and National Society of High School Scholars.

One of her strongest passions is the high school theater program, and she has been a part of multiple productions, including the musicals Shakespeare and SPEAK.

"I've loved seeing the drama troupe grow these past years and am so proud to have been a part of it," Olivia said.

Olivia also stays busy as one of the directors for this year's dance showcase, and she was an integral part in circulating a petition to create a musical theory course at the high school.

After high school, Olivia plans to go to attend college in the Pacific Northwest. She has not decided on what she wants to study yet, but has a passion for music, theater, chemistry, the environment and writing.

Olivia's said her biggest role model is her mother, and she added that teens are the community's tools for inventing solutions for the future.

"We're learning from our community, and the more opportunity we have to meet new people, to offer our ideas, to implement those solutions, the more experience we have in being leaders," Olivia explained.

The Steamboat Springs Teen Council works to increase positive leadership development, involve teens in the community at large and provide substance-free and alternative activities for youth. The program is sponsored by the city of Steamboat Springs and Grand Futures Prevention Coalition and funded through a grant from Routt County United Way and the Yampa Valley Community Foundation.

Visit facebook.com/ssteencouncil to learn more.

One Book Steamboat wraps up with visit from Alexandra Fuller

Bud Werner Memorial Library ends the One Book Steamboat community read of "The Legend of Colton H. Bryant" with a free community talk by the award-winning author, Alexandra Fuller, at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 7 in Library Hall.

The book is a contemporary nonfiction story of the American West and its landscape, resources, social challenges and rewards. Fuller will share insights into her reporting, reveal personal perspectives on Wyoming and the oil patch she has watched evolve around her and answer questions that arise from the community conversation about "The Legend of Colton H. Bryant."

Read more about the book and the author at steamboatlibrary.org/events/one-book-steamboat.