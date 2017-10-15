Election 2017: Tax dollars would fund infrastructure improvements in Hayden

Ballot language: Shall the town of Hayden debt be increased $3,700,000, with a repayment cost of up to $5,200,000, and, shall town taxes be increased by up to $350,000 annually for the purpose of enhancing town infrastructure by financing the construction of water improvements and other necessary, incidental and appurtenant street and sewer improvements by the issuance and payment of general obligation bonds, which shall bear interest, mature, be subject to redemption, with or without premium, and be issued at such time, at such price (at, above or below par) and in such manner and containing such terms, not inconsistent with this ballot issue, as the town council may determine; shall ad valorem property taxes be levied without limit as to rate and in an amount sufficient to pay the principal of, premium if any, and interest on such debt and shall any investment earnings from the proceeds of such bonds constitute a voter-approved revenue change?

The town of Hayden is asking taxpayers for money to fund basic government services that include repairs and maintenance to roads and the water system.

"Clean water, good roads, flush the toilet," town manager Mathew Mendisco said. "All important things."

The Hayden Town Council recently passed a resolution advocating for the initiative, which is Referendum 2A on the ballot, and a group of citizens have created the website voteyes2a.com with information about the measure.

The town wants to take out a $3.7 million bond that would cost up to $5.2 million to repay over 15 years.

The tax would then go away.

The tax would be in the form of a property tax, which advocates note is tax deductible.

A resident would pay an additional $111.52 each year per $100,000 of property value.

The town would use $1.5 million for road improvements, $1.5 million for water improvements and $700,000 for sewer improvements.

Water improvements would include water plant upgrades, deferred maintenance items and the replacement of water lines in sections of roads.

Sewer improvements would include the removal of 35 years worth of sediment from the lagoon.

Road improvement money would be used for reconstructing East View Drive, Washington Avenue, West Lincoln Avenue, Vista Verde Drive and Hospital Hill, which would include adding a pedestrian sidewalk.

Recommended Stories For You

By passing the tax, the town wants to keep water and sewer rates much lower for the long term.

Proponents of the tax say if the issue does not pass, the town will be forced to raise water and sewer rates at a much higher rate, certain roads may need to be returned to gravel, the town's water system will be at risk and Hospital Hill will continue to be an unsafe route for pedestrians.

To reach Matt Stensland, call 970-871-4247, email mstensland@SteamboatToday.com or follow him on Twitter @SBTStensland.