Election 2017: Soroco withdraws mill levy request for salaries due to math error
October 15, 2017
Election 2017 — Routt County ballot issues
Steamboat schools seek approval for $12.9M bond, $1 million mill levy
Hayden Schools looks to build modern campus with passage of 3A
Soroco withdraws mill levy request for salaries due to math error
Ref. 2B Steamboat residents to decide fate of city council health insurance plans
5A promises to bring new era of affordable housing to Steamboat area
Tax dollars from 2A would fund infrastructure improvements in Hayden
For complete Steamboat Pilot & Today coverage of the 2017 election, visit steamboattoday.com/news/election.
South Routt County schools teachers and staff members will wait until at least 2018 to learn the fate of an intended property tax to increase salaries after the school board voted unanimously Sept. 28 to withdraw its ballot question seeking to raise property taxes because of an arithmetic error in the ballot language.
“It’s definitely a disappointment,” school board member Bob Logan said. “The good news is, it’s a setback for (just) 12 months.”
The property tax override mill levy, which sought to increase taxes in the school district by $250,000 annually for 10 years, was being counted on to raise the school’s salary schedule to help make the school district more competitive in the recruitment and retention of teachers.
Soroco Superintendent Rim Watson said that he miscalculated the financial impact the measure would have had on taxpayers in a paragraph he authored and added to the language written by a veteran Denver bond attorney.
To reach Tom Ross, call 970-871-4205, email tross@SteamboatToday.com or follow him on Twitter @ThomasSRoss1
Recommended Stories For You
Election 2017 — Routt County ballot issues
Steamboat schools seek approval for $12.9M bond, $1 million mill levy
Hayden Schools looks to build modern campus with passage of 3A
Soroco withdraws mill levy request for salaries due to math error
Ref. 2B Steamboat residents to decide fate of city council health insurance plans
5A promises to bring new era of affordable housing to Steamboat area
Tax dollars from 2A would fund infrastructure improvements in Hayden
For complete Steamboat Pilot & Today coverage of the 2017 election, visit steamboattoday.com/news/election.