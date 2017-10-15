Election 2017: Soroco withdraws mill levy request for salaries due to math error

South Routt County schools teachers and staff members will wait until at least 2018 to learn the fate of an intended property tax to increase salaries after the school board voted unanimously Sept. 28 to withdraw its ballot question seeking to raise property taxes because of an arithmetic error in the ballot language.

“It’s definitely a disappointment,” school board member Bob Logan said. “The good news is, it’s a setback for (just) 12 months.”

The property tax override mill levy, which sought to increase taxes in the school district by $250,000 annually for 10 years, was being counted on to raise the school’s salary schedule to help make the school district more competitive in the recruitment and retention of teachers.

Soroco Superintendent Rim Watson said that he miscalculated the financial impact the measure would have had on taxpayers in a paragraph he authored and added to the language written by a veteran Denver bond attorney.

