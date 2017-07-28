Eagle County Commissioner Jill Ryan announces run for State House | SteamboatToday.com

Eagle County Commissioner Jill Ryan, has announced her candidacy for Colorado House District 26, which includes Routt and Eagle counties, according to a news release from Ryan.

Ryan, a two-term county commissioner, said she will continue her work on health care, transportation, affordable housing, early childhood development, water conservation, broadband access and climate action at the state level.

"These issues are vital to maintaining our way of life and to our economic health," Ryan said in the release.

The House seat is currently held by Diane Mitsch Bush, a Steamboat Springs Democrat who has announced she will resign her seat to challenge U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District.

Ryan, a Democrat, said her policy experience at the state and local levels has primed her to take over Mitsch Bush's Seat.

"I have testified on behalf of several of Diane's bills, especially around transportation and health care." Ryan said.

Ryan is past vice-president of the Colorado Board of Health and vice-chair of the I-70 Coalition and Colorado's Intermountain Transportation Planning Region. She also sits on the board of the Rocky Mountain Climate Organization.

Ryan has been endorsed by Joint Budget Committee Chair, Millie Hamner and House Speaker Pro Tempore, Jessie Danielson, the release stated.

"Commissioner Ryan understands the nuances of the state budget, including competing constitutional amendments and how legislation works within these constraints," Hamner was quoted as saying in the release.

"We need Jill Ryan's leadership and policymaking abilities at the Statehouse. She will be a strong voice for protecting our environment, investing in great schools, and building an economy that works for everyone," Danielson added.

Ryan holds a master's degree in public health, and is owner of a public health consulting firm. She is the past manager of Eagle County's public health department and has a10-year tenure with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. She lives in Edwards with her husband and son.

Ryan is the second candidate to declare for Mitsch-Bush's seat. Steamboat Springs native and current Eagle County Deputy District Attorney Dylan Roberts announced July 19 his bid to run for the position as a Democratic.