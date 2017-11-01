Dylan Roberts: It’s a privilege to serve

To the residents of Eagle County and Routt County: It is with great humility and honor that I accept the responsibility of serving you in the Colorado Legislature as your state representative.

Representative Diane Mitsch Bush has left big shoes to fill. She was always the most well-informed and prepared legislator in Denver. Her advocacy for this district and the state resulted in good public policy and set an ambitious example for me.

Further, I have to thank Eagle County Commissioner Jill Ryan for running an honorable campaign for this seat. Her work over the last 14 years for Eagle County and our state is incredibly admirable, and I have no doubt that she will continue to serve Eagle County with dignity and passion. I look forward to working with Commissioner Ryan and all of the Eagle County commissioners as their partner in Denver.

For those of you who do not know me, I was raised in Steamboat Springs and now live in Eagle where I serve as a deputy district attorney for Eagle County. I have called this district my home for most of my life, and these communities have given my family and me so much.

Now, I cannot wait to head to Denver to work for the people of these two counties.

When the 2018 legislative session begins on Jan. 10, I will begin my work to represent this district and the state by pursuing public policy that makes people's lives better. I vow to continue Rep. Mitsch Bush's relentless advocacy for supporting our state's transportation needs as well as finding solutions to bring down the cost of health insurance in our mountain region.

Further, I am excited to work on legislation that will make Eagle County and Routt County an easier place to live for our aging residents, middle-class families and young professionals. The state can and should be a partner on the issues of affordable housing, childcare and adequately funding our education system.

We must start taking serious steps to fix the Taxpayer-Bill-of-Rights (TABOR) that is crippling too many local governments and hurting residents of our state.

You can always count on me to be a meticulous lawmaker, a strong voice for my constituents and a public servant that focuses on results, not politics.

Over the next year, I look forward to meeting with as many of you as possible and always welcome your input, questions and criticism. I will be holding town halls across the district frequently and my e-mail and phone are always "open" – I would love to hear from you: dylan.roberts.house@state.co.us, 970-846-3054 and my website is DylanRoberts.org.

It will be the privilege of a lifetime to represent this district, which is comprised of the county that raised me as well as the county where I now live. I look forward to being your advocate in Denver.

Thank you for this opportunity.

Representative-elect Dylan Roberts

Eagle