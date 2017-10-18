Drunken man yelling: The Record for Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017

Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017

1:06 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of a drunken man in his 30s who was yelling in the 300 block of Pearl Street.

1:30 a.m. Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters were called to help an unconscious person near mile marker 21 on Routt County Road 29.

4:23 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to a report of a possible structure fire in the 700 block of Yampa Street. Someone thought something electrical was burning. The source of the smell could not be located.

5:22 p.m. Officers were called to a report of people possibly camping near the Yampa River Core Trail in the 1600 block of Mid Valley Drive. Police told them they could not camp there.

8:41 p.m. Officers were called to a report of someone not paying for their entire pizza delivery bill. Police contacted the person, and they paid.