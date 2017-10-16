Drunk person asks for ride: The Record for Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017

Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017

1:31 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of a drunk person who was cold and wanted a ride. A cab came and got the person.

8:25 a.m. Officers were called to a report of fishing rods stolen from a fishing boat in the 1900 block of Fish Creek Falls Road.

9:36 a.m. North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters were called to help an unconscious person in the 54800 block of Routt County Road 129.

12:20 p.m. Officers were called to a report of rings stolen in the 500 block of Rollingstone Drive.

1:57 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a suspicious note found at the Howelsen Hill Lodge.

2 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to help with a gas leak in the 500 block of Pamela Lane.

6:39 p.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to help a person who overdosed at Walton Creek and Whistler Roads.

7:49 p.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to help an unconscious person in the 2300 block of Ski Trail Lane.

11:51 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a bear in the 1100 block of South Lincoln Avenue.