Driver hits cow in North Routt: The Record for Tuesday, July 25, 2017 | SteamboatToday.com

5:19 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of wildlife on U.S. Highway 40 near Hayden.

9:24 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue emergency responders were called to a report of a gas leak outside of a barbecue restaurant in the 1800 block Kamar Plaza.

12:32 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a theft from a hotel in the 200 block of Lincoln Avenue.

9:29 p.m North Routt Fire Protection District emergency responders were called to a report of a driver who collided with a cow on Routt County Road 129 near Clark. The driver was not seriously injured, but the cow wandered off about a hundred yards on three legs and slowly died.