Donated art from area needed for hurricane relief fundraiser 

A committee of employees from Resort Group are working together to host a fundraiser to assist citizens in Mexico and Puerto Rico, who are recovering from the earthquake in Mexico City and Hurricane Maria.

An Assistance Relief Together Through ART fundraiser will be held 5 to 9 p.m. Nov. 10 at the Depot Art Center in Steamboat Springs. The event will feature a silent and live auction of quality donated art pieces with all proceeds benefiting Hispanics in Philanthropy with specific funding to Puerto Rico and Mexico City campaigns.

Donations of artistic photography, paintings, ceramics, pottery and sculptures are being accepted for the auction. Items can be dropped off at Mountain Resorts or the Steamboat Springs Visitor Center between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. by Friday, Nov. 3. To coordinate pick up of items, email Carla Von Thaden at cvonthaden@mtn-resorts.com.

The fundraiser will feature live music by Leaner & Lunker with special guest Randy Kelley. Tickets are available for $10 at the door. Admission includes music, refreshments, appetizers and two drinks.

Those who want to donate to the cause but cannot attend the event can send a check made out to Hispanics in Philanthropy to: c/o The Resort Group, 2150 Resort Drive, Suite 300, Steamboat Springs, CO 80487.

Contact Von Thaden at 970-846-4184 for more information.

Yampa Valley Cen$ible Energy home energy audits open Wednesday

With colder weather and higher energy bills upon us, the community-funded Cen$ible Energy program opens residential energy audit appointments early this season starting Wednesday.

Residents living in Yampa Valley Electric Association territory can sign up for a free comprehensive home energy assessment by a local certified auditor at energysmartcolorado.com. The audit is free for customers with YVEA service as well as primary home heating by Atmos natural gas.

Funding for free home audits is available on a first-come, first-serve basis each season. Customers with only one of those utility services can pay half price or $150 for an audit.

New this year, Cen$ible Energy is offering commercial or small business energy audit rebates with a $200 allowance to the first 10 customers to sign up.

The audit service is $500 for businesses up to 10,000 square feet within the YVEA territory. Email suzie@yvsc.org for more information.

YVEA customers can save receipts up to 90 days to submit rebates starting Jan. 1, for other energy saving measures such as four types of Energy Star appliances, up to 10 LED bulbs, programmable thermostats or post-audit air sealing. New this season, a $75 rebate will be offered for hard-wired, electrician-installed heat tape timers. More information is available at censibleenergy.org.

Cen$ible Energy is made possible through funding from YVEA, city of Steamboat Springs and Alpine Bank. The program is administered by Yampa Valley Sustainability Council.