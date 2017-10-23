Dogtoberfest to celebrate Steamboat Digs Dogs’ 1st

Steamboat Digs Dogs is hosting Dogtoberfest at 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26 at the Steamboat Brauhaus, 2500 Village Drive. The event honors all Steamboat dogs and is being held to celebrate Steamboat Digs Dogs' first year and raise funds for the organization.

Steamboat Brauhaus will donated a portion of the evening's proceeds to Steamboat Digs Dogs.

Money will be used to buy poop bag dispensers and compostable bags and help fund Rita Valentine Park dog park improvements and a new "Dog Ambassador" program to monitor off-leash areas.

The fundraiser is open to the public.

LiftUp of Routt County slated to host coat drive next week

LiftUp of Routt County will be distributing coats to those in need from noon to 6 p.m. through Friday, Oct. 27 at Heart of Steamboat Church, formerly called United Methodist Church, at 736 Oak St. in Steamboat Springs.

Those who are picking up coats are asked to bring a form of identification.

Tickets available for dueling pianos fundraiser on Friday

The Duel, a dueling pianos show, will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27 at the Ghost Ranch Saloon in downtown Steamboat Springs. The event, which includes appetizers, an open bar, a live auction and performances by Killer Keyz, is a fundraiser for Mountain Village Montessori Charter School. Tickets are $75 per person and available at mvmcs.org or All That, 601 Lincoln Ave.

Local's Matching Challenge exceeds $5K fundraising goal

The Trail Maintenance Endowment Fund exceeded its $5,000 Local's Favorite Matching Challenge and raised $6,090 toward the permanent maintenance of non-motorized local trails in Routt and Moffat counties.

The fund raised $9,735.25 during the challenge, but only donations from new donors were matched.

The generous $5,000 challenge was provided by an anonymous donor.

In notifying the donor of the final fundraising totals, the donor stated they would match dollar for dollar all the new donations made during the fall challenge, which resulted in a match of $6,090.

To learn more about the Trail Maintenance Endowment Fund, visit yvcf.org.

Museum creates railroad display at Depot Arts Center

To help celebrate the Creative Caboose Renovation project, the Tread of Pioneers Museum presents a "Cows, Coal, and Commerce: 109 Years of the Moffat Railroad in Steamboat Springs" exhibit at the historic Depot Arts Center, home of the Steamboat Springs Arts Council, 1001 13th St.

Utilizing historic photographs, personal accounts and artifacts, the exhibit outlines the significant impacts of the railroad's arrival in Steamboat Springs.

Learn about the birth of the Moffat Road and the man behind its success, shipping livestock, mining coal and the excitement and enterprise the railroad created in this budding frontier community.

The display opened on Oct. 6 and will run through Oct. 28.

Lincoln Avenue to close for Halloween Stroll on Oct. 31

The city of Steamboat Springs plans to close Lincoln Avenue through downtown on Halloween night, Oct. 31.

For more than three decades, families, friends and businesses have celebrated Halloween in historic downtown Steamboat Springs by trick-or-treating down Main Street, where businesses open their doors with plenty of treats for children. Downtown stroll festivities run from 5 to 7 p.m.

Closures go into effect at 4:45 p.m. and will run through 8 p.m.

During the closure, traffic will detour along Oak Street from Lincoln at Fifth and 11th streets. At the conclusion of the stroll, Lincoln Avenue will reopen as soon as safely possible.

Due to the high volume of pedestrians including many children, motorists are encouraged to be patient, alert and follow community service officers' directions.

While Lincoln Avenue is closed, buses will use the Oak Street detour. Temporary bus stops will be located at Fifth and Oak, Seventh and Oak and Ninth and Oak.

Buses will also stop at the Yellow Line's 10th and Oak stop, next to City Hall. Once Lincoln reopens, buses will return to their normal routes.