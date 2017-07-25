Dog bites young girl: The Record for Monday, July 24, 2017 | SteamboatToday.com

12:26 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of a drunken person who was possibly hitchhiking on U.S. Highway 40 near Hilltop Parkway. The caller said the person was in the road. Officers contacted the person and determined they were OK and just on their way home.

11:37 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a bike stolen from the Old Town Hot Springs. The mountain bike was not locked up when it was taken overnight.

11:46 a.m. Officers were called to a report of someone who appeared to take a drink from a bottle of alcohol while behind the wheel of an older red convertible in Steamboat. Police could not find the vehicle.

1:02 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a suspicious incident in the 1400 block of South Lincoln Avenue. An unattended vehicle was parked with a passenger door open for more than 25 minutes.

3:39 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue emergency responders were called to a report of an injured cyclist at Steamboat Ski Area.

6:49 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue emergency responders were called to a report of trauma at Steamboat Springs High School.

7:28 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a suspicious man hanging around near a private playground in the 2600 block of Bronc Buster Loop.

7:52 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a 7-year-old girl who had been bitten in the face by a dog at a restaurant in the 1800 block of Ski Time Square Drive. The owner of the dog was issued a court summons for possessing a vicious dog.