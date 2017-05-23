Diesel drivers who are “rolling coal” in Colorado could face $100 fines | SteamboatToday.com

Colorado is riding hard on diesel truck drivers who "roll coal," the politically charged display of power on the roads that has doused other vehicles, such as environmentally friendly Priuses, and pedestrians, including supporters of presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, with sooty black smoke.

Gov. John Hickenlooper this week said he'll gladly sign into law a bill lawmakers passed that lets police hit offenders with $100 fines.

"Coal rolling is a cruel cut to people with asthma or other respiratory issues," Hickenlooper said. "We are well to be rid of it."

