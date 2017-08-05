Cyclist seriously injured in early morning crash | SteamboatToday.com

A woman was seriously injured early Saturday after crashing her bicycle in a construction zone in the vicinity of South Lincoln Avenue and Majestic Circle, according to Sgt. Evan Noble, of the Steamboat Springs Police Department.

Noble said the cyclist, who was not immediately identified, was riding southbound through a construction zone with a group of other cyclists about 8:13 a.m. when she apparently crashed her bicycle into a construction barrel and was thrown over the handlebars.

Though Noble had little information on the woman’s condition, he said she was apparently seriously injured and was transported to Yampa Valley Medical Center.

“There did not appear to be any other parties involved in the crash,” Noble said, though he did add the injured cyclist was wearing a helmet.

