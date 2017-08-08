Stolen scooter: The Record for Monday, Aug. 7, 2017 | SteamboatToday.com

12:41 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of about 20 people being loud at a restaurant patio in the 500 block of Lincoln Avenue.

4:56 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a locked bike stolen in the 600 block of South Lincoln Avenue. The bike was a single-speed road bike with a purple, green and black frame.

6:03 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a scooter stolen from an alley in the 1100 block of Yampa Street.

9:21 p.m. Officers were called to a report of broken glass in a driveway in the 500 block of Anglers Court.

10:01 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a car damaged in the 500 block of Lincoln Avenue. There were scratches in the paint, and the windshield wipers were damaged.