Moving company doesn’t show up on time: The Record for Monday, May 22, 2017 | SteamboatToday.com

5:52 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of a bear that had attempted to break into a doughnut delivery car parked in the 3300 block of Columbine Drive. The bear had ripped off the bumper of the car and was gone when officers arrived. No doughnuts were in the car at the time.

5:56 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to extinguish a tractor trailer that was on fire on Rabbit Ears Pass.

3:33 p.m. Officers were called to a report of an intoxicated man at Central Park Plaza. The man was given a courtesy ride home.

4:54 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a cell phone that was stolen from Dream Island. The phone was located and returned to its owner.

4:55 p.m. Officers were called to a complaint about someone driving a vehicle without a license in Steamboat. Police were unable to locate the drier.

8:06 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a suspicious incident at a condo complex off of Anglers Drive. Someone had hired a moving company to deliver their things, and the person hadn't shown up on time. Police put the caller in touch with the moving company. Police said it appeared to be a communication issue.