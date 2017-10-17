Credit card skimmers found at Steamboat gas station

Credit card skimmer awareness: • If you can, use gas pumps and ATMs that are in plain view of passersby and surveillance cameras. They are less likely to be targeted by criminals. • When possible, use the same ATM and gas pumps so you become familiar with the appearance of the card reader. • Skimmers often disrupt the smooth entry/exit of the card. If the card action seems jerky or uneven, notify the vendor and treat the transaction as suspicious. • Inspect the card reader and the area near the PIN pad for any suspicious devices or tampered-with equipment. • If using a debit card, attempt to conceal the PIN or zip code from visual detection by covering the keypad with your hand as you enter it. • Look at other nearby gas pumps or ATM card readers to see if they match the one you are using. • For ATMs, inspect the device – look for uneven colors or loose PIN pads – and tug on card slot before insertion. • Avoid gas pumps where the tamper-safe security seal affixed to the pump has been broken.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Steamboat Springs Police Department is investigating suspected credit card skimming devices discovered in the pumps at the Western Convenience gas station.

Two suspicious devices were discovered at the station, which is located at 500 S. Lincoln Ave. in Steamboat Springs.

Police Commander Annette Dopplick said the devices were found Thursday by state officials from the Colorado Division of Oil and Public Safety, who were inspecting the pumps.

The officials notified management at the gas station, and management then notified police.

Skimming devices are used by criminals to capture valuable credit card information.

"Depending on the financial institution, the magnetic strip generally contains all the information displayed on the card as well as additional information about the account," police said in a news release.

Recommended Stories For You

The devices can be attached directly over the card readers at gas pumps and ATM machines and can be concealed in a way that make them undetectable.

At Western Convenience, there was no video surveillance of the pumps.

Dopplick said police are unsure how long the devices were in the pump, and they are unsure if the credit card information made its way into the hands of criminals.

"We did encourage other stations to be vigilant and to do a check on their pumps," Dopplick said.

To reach Matt Stensland, call 970-871-4247, email mstensland@SteamboatToday.com or follow him on Twitter @SBTStensland.