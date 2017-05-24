Cousins not getting along: The Record for Tuesday, May 23, 2017 | SteamboatToday.com

Tuesday, May 23, 2017

9:36 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of pliers stolen at a business in the 2100 block of Curve Plaza. A summons was issued.

10:15 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a bear at Chinook and Stone lanes. It could not be located.

10:46 a.m. Officers saw a bear pulling trash out of a dumpster in the 2600 block of Eagleridge Drive.

2:16 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to help a person having difficulty breathing at Steamboat Springs High School.

3:17 p.m. Officers were called to a report of fishing rods stolen from a car the previous night in the 3300 block of Whistler Road.

4:07 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a disturbance in the 3000 block of Village Drive. Two female cousins were not getting along. Police mediated the situation.

5:44 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a disturbance in the 2000 block of Curve Plaza. It was a road rage incident involving a car that pulled past other cars, and there was an argument in a parking lot.

6:42 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a suspicious person at Emerald Park. A 19-year-old man got out of his car and tried to get into someone's car. When confronted, the man stumbled away and was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

8:50 p.m. Officers were called to a report of threats in the 700 block of Walton Pond Circle. A man received a phone call from a Wyoming person saying he needed to watch his back.