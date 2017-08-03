Cory Gardner faces questions about health care — and his votes to unwind Obamacare — in telephone town hall with 6,000 | SteamboatToday.com

Cory Gardner faced several questions about health care — and his votes last week to unwind the Affordable Care Act — during a telephone town hall that drew about 6,000 people Wednesday night, including a woman who accused the GOP senator of "voting against your constituents" and a man who said he was disappointed in Republicans.

Gardner defended himself by saying that Obamacare has worked for some and failed others and that he wants to ensure the parts that function remain while fixing aspects of the law that have left people facing high costs.

"I think we can do better," he said during the hour-long event. "I'm going to continue to work to repair the damage of Obamacare. … I understand your frustration and disappointment."

