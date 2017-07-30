Construction to begin on Emerald access project | SteamboatToday.com

During the past week, the project team from the city of Steamboat Springs and United Companies hosted a pre-construction meeting outlining the scope, phasing and details of the Emerald Park access and railroad crossing project.

The project, which will be completed in phases, will construct new access to Emerald Park on the south side of the Hampton Inn; improve Ski Town Way, which runs parallel to the railroad tracks; and, install a new railroad crossing and abandon the old vehicular crossing at Trafalgar Drive. The Yampa River Core Trail, however, will continue to use a portion of the old crossing.

Though work may begin as early as Monday, July 31, the new crossing will not provide access to the park until 2018. At this time, Ski Town Way, behind Freshies and the Hampton Inn, is expected to close to traffic about Aug. 7.

During the project, United Companies and the city of Steamboat Springs will recycle 877 tons of existing asphalt and 84 tons of existing concrete while incorporating 352 tons of new asphalt from recycled asphalt materials.

A project hotline is available at 970-871-8243. Email emeraldparkaccess@united-gj.com for updates, notifications and information.