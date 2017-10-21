Colorado Group Realty collects 500 coats for people in need

More than 500 coats were donated Oct. 14 for Colorado Group Realty's annual Coat Drive for LiftUp of Routt County.

"The community really stepped it up this year with high quality donations," Nancy Westphale, CGR Charitable Foundation Board member and Coat Drive organizer, said. "The annual Coat Drive is one of my favorite projects that Colorado Group Realty agents participate in each year."

Twenty volunteers from Colorado Group Realty, Marmot and LiftUp collected coats and other winter gear between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

"I was happy to donate some of our outerwear in development for the Annual Coat Drive," Nelson Charmichael, owner of Nelson Colorado, said.

The coats will be handed out to those in need from noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday at the United Methodist Church of Steamboat Springs. People seeking coats are asked to bring an ID and call 970-870-8804 for more information.

"It's our hope that everyone in Routt County can have a warm coat to get through our cold winters," CGR CEO, Steve Goldman said. "This year we had so much community support, it was our biggest coat drive in our 14 years organizing it. CGR is so proud that we can help those in need."

"LiftUp is so grateful to CGR for spearheading our 2017 Coat Drive," Sue Fegelein, executive director of LiftUp said. "Thanks to your efforts, we will be able to provide coats to hundreds of Routt County men, women and children this winter."

In addition to Marmot, Ski Town Cleaners, Freshies and Steamboat Coffee and Tea helped with the event.