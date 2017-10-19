Clothing items stolen: The Record for Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017

Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017

3:18 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to help a person who fell in the first block of Sequoia Court.

4:23 p.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of $25 worth of clothing items stolen from a store in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue.

6:25 p.m. Officers were called to check on the welfare of someone's girlfriend.

6:56 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a person defacing property in the 1300 block of Walton Creek Road.