City offers update on construction projects | SteamboatToday.com

Efforts are continuing on the north side of Yampa Street in front of the 10th and Yampa parking lot, with crews completing new concrete curb and gutter work, valley pan and slope grading work. Crews also finished paving along 10th and 12th streets including the intersection at 12th and Yampa streets.

Efforts for the coming week on Yampa Street include the following.

Crews will focus on the Yampa River Core Trail starting by Little Toots Park. The Core Trail will be partially closed during this time.

Crews will continue work at the corner of 10th and Yampa streets, finishing up the bulb out and installing bollards in the 10th Street parking lot, as well as striping.

Two areas outside of travel ways between 10th and 12th streets and at the corner of 12th and Yampa streets will remain fenced off for construction staging purposes.

The public parking lots at Ninth and 10th streets will remain open throughout the construction work in these areas

On Oak Street, construction for the coming week and into the remainder of August will focus on the following.