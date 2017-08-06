City offers update on construction efforts | SteamboatToday.com

Work began on the Yampa River Core Trail beginning at Little Toots Park and is continuing toward the Ambulance Barn. Crews installed a new water quality unit at the intersection of 11th and Yampa streets and continued prepping the 10th Street bulbout.

Yampa Street construction efforts for the upcoming week include the following.

The Yampa River Core Trail work continues, resulting in intermittent closures of sections of the trail.

Crews will continue work at the corner of 10th and Yampa streets, finishing the bulbout and restriping the 10th street parking lot.

Two areas outside of travel ways between 10th and 12th Streets will continued to be fenced off for construction staging purposes.

The public parking lots at 9th and 10th Streets will remain open throughout the construction, and pedestrians will be safely routed around the work zones

Efforts on Oak Street are generally completed until September, when crews may return to complete sidewalk work between 11th and 12th streets. For the remainder of August, efforts will focus on hydroseeding, sod placement, clean up and miscellaneous final touches in select locations. No closures should be necessary.

As construction ramps up on the new access to Emerald Park, road closures will begin on Monday, Aug. 7 as work occurs on the new roadway approach to the south of the Hampton Inn.

Access to the Hampton Inn will be limited to the northern approach. Detour signs will be placed to direct motorists accordingly.

Work this week will focus on preparation for the new roadway approach to the new railroad crossing, with asphalt milling and concrete removal.

During the project, United Companies and the city of Steamboat Springs will recycle 877 tons of existing asphalt and 84 tons of existing concrete, while incorporating 352 tons of new asphalt from recycled asphalt materials. A project hotline is 970-871-8243. Email emeraldparkaccess@united-gj.com for updates, notifications and further information.