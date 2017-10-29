Child bitten by a dog: The Record for Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017

Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017

12:09 p.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of a disturbance in the 300 block of Blue Sage Circle. It was a family disturbance between a child and parents.

12:45 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a theft at a restaurant in the 100 block of 11th Street. A customer had their backpack stolen. It was misplaced and was located.

4:11 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a possible drunken driver at Shield Drive and Curve Plaza. A person who appeared drunk was seen leaving a liquor store and getting into a car. The car could not be located.

7:54 p.m. Officers were called to a report of loud noise in the 1400 block of Pine Grove Road. It was a car alarm, and it was quiet when officers arrived.

8:22 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to help a sick person in the 500 block of Rollingstone Drive.

10:54 p.m. Officers were called to a report of an animal bite in the 2200 block of Val D'Isere Circle. A child was bitten by a dog that belongs to a co-worker of the father. The child went to the hospital.