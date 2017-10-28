Calling all witches for the Steamboat tradition, Witches Night Out

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — For one night each year a gathering of witches descends on Steamboat Springs.

Witches Night Out is always celebrated on the night before Halloween, and this year the event will begin at 5:30 p.m. Monday around the “cauldron” at Aurum Food and Wine, 811 Yampa St. A group photo will take place at 6 p.m., and then the women will "fly" throughout downtown to their next destination.

"The real magic is in the sisterhood," said Lisa Lorenz, one of the witches who has attended the last three years. "It's not so much about being witches, it's more about the sisterhood and the importance of gathering women, being supportive of each other, laughing and being able to express ourselves in creative ways."

Encouraging costumes and perhaps a broom, the event is primarily for women – although men will not be turned away. The costumes run the gamut from traditional wicked witches to Renaissance witches to modern day Maleficents and everything in between.

"It started in the early ’90s with moms from our kids' play group," said Marilyn McCaulley. "We have done it for so long that none of us remembers exactly what year."

The group of original witches included McCaulley, Carolyn Arithson, Karen Bomberg, Karin Comeau, Teri Helm, Tibby Speare, Susan Solomon and Karen Van Patten.

Recommended Stories For You

Last year, the event saw its biggest attendance yet with over 100 witches making an appearance.

"Women do so much for everyone else, this is our night to get together, and it's just fun," said Liz Wahl, who has helped organize the event the last 10 years. "This is the best women's night out of the year."

Open to all ages, the event will include live music and happy hour at Aurum.

To reach Audrey Dwyer, call 970-871-4229, email adwyer@steamboattoday.com or follow her on Twitter @Audrey_Dwyer1.