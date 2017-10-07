Business and real estate briefs: Steamboat Sotheby’s agents recognized by Board of Realtors

Steamboat Sotheby's International Realty agents were recently recognized by the Steamboat Springs Board of Realtors at the 2017-2018 Board Installation Ceremony.

Ray Wright was honored with the Board of Realtors Community Care Award.

"We are proud to recognize Ray with this award – he truly deserves it. In addition to his many other community involvements, for more than two decades Ray has given up his Christmas Day to spend it organizing and running the kitchen for the Community Christmas Dinner put on by the Steamboat Springs Board of Realtors," Ulrich Salzgeber, executive director of the Steamboat Springs Board of Realtors said. "His dedication to volunteering and feeding up to 600 people every Christmas is a testament to how much he cares about our community and his desire to give back."

Penny Fletcher was recognized for her dedication and outstanding service of seven years on the Board of Realtors, including being Past Chairperson, and Meg Firestone was presented with a plaque of appreciation for her service as the MLS committee chairperson for 2016-17. For the upcoming 2017-18 year, Michelle Diehl continues to serve as a board member, and Cindy MacGray was inducted as the chair-elect.

"We truly appreciate these brokers who volunteer their time to serve on our Board and committees," Salzgeber added. "We couldn't do it without them."

Local team presents at Global Networking Event

Steamboat Sotheby's International Realty team members Reny Martyn and Tracy Smith led an educational session for Farm and Ranch brokers during the 2017 Sotheby's International Realty Global Networking Event held in late September at the Wynn Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The convention brought together approximately 2,400 members of the Sotheby's International Realty network, with more than 155 of the brand's companies represented from 34 countries and territories worldwide. Martyn and Smith were among 85 Sotheby's International Realty affiliate members volunteered to play an integral part in the sessions.

Martha Stewart, founder of Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, was the headlining keynote speaker and addressed members of the Sotheby's International Realty network, discussing the journey of creating a global lifestyle brand, which includes a focus on authenticity, constant evolution, and a keen understanding of the consumer.

In addition to learning and networking opportunities, this year, the Sotheby's International Realty brand's charitable partner, New Story, attended the event and delivered a moving presentation about their mission to build communities of homes in impoverished towns throughout the world. New Story, which builds homes for those in need for $6,000 per home, challenged attendees to pledge 100 homes for a new community in Mexico. At the end of the event, attendees surpassed the goal by pledging more than 150 New Story homes.