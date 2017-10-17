Bud Romberg: ‘Give a dime’ for affordable housing

Affordable housing has been a problem in Steamboat Springs as long as we have been here — 51 years — and the problems get worse when the economy is good and eases when the economy drops off.

Finally in 2004, the Yampa Valley Housing Authority was created as only the second multi-jurisdictional housing authority in the state. The city of Steamboat Springs and Routt County were the joining entities although Hayden, Oak Creek and Yampa were all invited to join but declined, although the option to join still exists.

The plan was that the city and county would fund the housing authority for three years during which time the authority would create a track record that would allow it to go to the public for a dedicated funding source. Finally 13 years later — with the city and C=county still funding — that request for a dedicated funding source has arrived in the form of ballot issue 5A.

The Yampa Valley Housing Authority has had its ups and downs in the intervening years and has changed its focus from home ownership opportunities to rental opportunities, but it has survived and proved its worth to the community.

If we are to maintain our "community character," it is essential that we retain the ability to house members from all socio-economic levels of our economy, and to do that, housing must be available so that folks who work here can live here, if they wish.

It has been estimated that the tax impact on a $500,000 residence will be $36 per year or 10 cents per day. So show you "give a dime" about affordable housing in our community.

The time has long passed when the YVHA should have its own dedicated funding source. It has proved its worth, and I hope the community will join me in voting “yes” for 5A.

Bud Romberg

Steamboat Springs