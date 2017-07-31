Bruce Carlock: How about some fair and balanced commentary? | SteamboatToday.com

Why does the Steamboat Today choose to reprint so many commentaries that originate from the New York Times, invariably coming from the President Trump and conservative-American patriot hater’s camp? (Ex: “First they came for” by Charles Blow and “President Trump’s really weak week” by Maureen Dowd)

The majority of people in the United States and the Yampa Valley know President Trump is doing the best job he can to fulfill the promises he made to make America great again, which were paramount to his being elected president.

As he continues to scratch through one promise fulfilled, then another, the misfits of America, the obstructionists, snow flakes, socialists, liberals and the “he’s not my President” Democrats — the party of envy, greed and entitlement — do their best to thwart his every move.

Can we please see some reprints from the hundreds of publications across America that write about President Trump’s many accomplishments?

Many of us would like the Steamboat Pilot to be somewhat fair and balanced — as any reputable newspaper should strive to achieve. Most intelligent readers prefer news to be fair — not fake.

Bruce Carlock

Steamboat Springs and Nashville, Tennessee