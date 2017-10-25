Bruce Allbright: ‘Yes’ on 4B

I did not attend CMC nor did any of my five children. The guy who drove the ambulance that passed me today may well have, so might the nurse at the hospital or the peace officer who took the accident report.

I do know several Steamboat Springs High School students who have saved big bucks and precious time getting college credit at CMC before graduating 12th grade. I enjoy the presence of an intellectual and practical asset in my community. The campus itself is a jewel in Steamboat. However, there is a threat to low-cost higher and continuing education on the horizon.

Because of unintended consequences of a piece of legislation called the Gallagher Amendment and rapidly rising Front Range real estate values, our mountain-based, low-cost higher education option is facing funding cuts.

Measure 4B seeks to adjust the mill levy to offset the expected losses due to Gallagher adjustments. This is not a tax increase for us but foregoing a tax decrease to protect an asset and keep CMC affordable. It's not much money to the taxpayer, but the impact on our low-overhead, low-cost higher ed is significant.

The law prevents CMC from launching a campaign to boost 4B so it is up to us, the community that benefits, to spread the word. You won't be seeing a fancy ad campaign on this one folk's.

Vote ‘yes’ on 4B and remind your friends and neighbors to do the same. At the polling place or the mail-in ballot, let's protect this asset for our community.

For the record, I do pay property taxes in Routt County.

Yes on 4B,

Bruce Allbright

Steamboat Springs