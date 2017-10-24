Brian Kotowksi: Silence around Bill Clinton’s behavior deafening

I was glad to see Mayling Simpson’s letter to the editor, #metoo, wherein she stands up and relates her own personal trauma resulting from sexual assault.

I am hopeful that this initiative will be sustained far beyond Harvey Weinstein’s malignant presence in the headlines and won’t be swept under the rug based on the political persuasion of the offender(s).

Bill Clinton is a renowned predator, and every effort has been made to insulate him from the consequences of his assaults. His wife has been complicit in the campaigns to destroy the reputations of the women who have presumed to speak out.

While I am hopeful, I am not optimistic, given the deafening silence regarding the Clinton’s refusal to return so much as a dime of the money that Harvey Weinstein has shoveled into their pockets.

Brian Kotowski

Milner