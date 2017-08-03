Book reviews: Bookstore to host release party for Matt Richtel’s ‘Dead on Arrival’ | SteamboatToday.com

'Dead on Arrival,' by Matt Richtel

Off the Beaten Path is happy to be hosting Matt Richtel for the release party of his new novel, "Dead on Arrival" at the store Wednesday, Aug. 9.

New York Times science and technology reporter Matt Richtel ventures into realistic, paranoid fiction with "Dead on Arrival," and knocks it out of the park. Taking place here, in our very own Steamboat Springs, this book turns the Yampa Valley into a foreign and foreboding world.

Disease specialist Lyle Martin flies into Steamboat for a conference and is greeted by a single dead body lying in the middle of the runway. It quickly appears to everyone on board that all of mankind has perished via a dangerous new virus. As the only doctor on the plane, Martin is thrust into a situation that might prove to life threatening.

"Dead on Arrival" is a book brimming with mystery and suspense, while simultaneously addressing current global issues. A major theme revolves around technology industries blurring ethical lines and reaching beyond the boundaries of basic morals.

The author prophesies the potential impact of humans blindly trusting companies, such as Google, and the increasing frequency in which these large institutions encroach upon and track our daily lives.

Recommended Stories For You

Richtel implores readers to disenchant themselves with the convenience of technology, open their eyes to what is really happening and stay skeptical.

I recommend this book to anyone dubious of corporations, mistrustful of government entities or suspicious of our collective, growing technological addiction. Read through the eyes of Dr. Lyle Martin, and see the world for what it is: raw, horrifying and unfiltered.

'The Trouble With Reality,' by Brooke Gladstone

After the 2016 election, many people have been having trouble coping with reality. Most of the country doesn't feel safe under their new leader and, in response, have just shut down. Brooke Gladstone has written a book in which we all can find solace, as well as the strength and knowledge we need to fight back.

At least, we will be able to understand what's happening in the world around us. WNYC co-host, Gladstone, will walk you through how politicians lie, why they lie and how to tell when they're doing it. Gladstone will also tell you how to take back your reality, slowly and surely. Take comfort in the fact that you are not alone in Gladstone's book, "The Trouble With Reality."

These books are available at Bud Werner Memorial Library and Off the Beaten Path.

Sabrina Lapcheske is a barista at Off the Beaten Path.