Book Review: Find fiction focused on family and culture

“Before We Were Yours”

by Lisa Wingate

This historical fiction novel occurs within the three-decade scandal of the Tennessee Children’s Home Society. Beginning in the late 1930s, this adoption agency, under the leadership of Georgia Tann, kidnapped poor children and sold them to wealthy, often prestigious families.

The story is told through two families. The Foss family are river gypsies, living in a poor shanty boat. The Stafford family lives a privileged and political life in South Carolina. These two families are connected in a way that no one could imagine.

“The Tea Girl of Hummingbird Lane”

Recommended Stories For You

by Lisa See

Lisa See has written another cultural masterpiece, and I loved it. This bestselling author immerses the reader into the Chinese tea culture, taking a fascinating look at the minority ethnic Ak’ha tribe, longtime cultivators of Pu’er Tea. Drink in the rich Ak’ha tribe traditions and taboos.

Watch how this small beginning turns into a world-wide business. Now settle down with a cup of warm tea, drink the history of this medicinal tonic, and enjoy the story you are about to read. You will not be disappointed.

“Bear Town”

by Fredrik Backman

It takes a village to raise a child. But what if the village, so imbedded in the culture of hockey, is more focused on winning than anything else? Who then is responsible for the outcome imposed on the children? Who become the real losers?

Fredrik Backman, author of several bestsellers including “A Man Called Ove,” has written a story about a small town hockey community that is entrenched within their high school hockey culture. It is full of emotion and is unpredictable until the last page. In my opinion, this is Backman’s best novel yet. It is one of those books that I could not put down, and now I can’t stop thinking about it.

These books are available at the Bud Werner Memorial Library and Off the Beaten Path.

Virgie DeNucci is a bookseller at Off the Beaten Path.