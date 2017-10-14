Birth announcement: Lida Bradley Gooding
October 14, 2017
Lida Bradley Gooding, daughter of Hannah Allen and Addison Marsh Gooding, of Steamboat Springs, was born at 11:18 a.m. Oct. 1, 2017. She weighed 8 pounds, 13 ounces and was 20 and 1/4 inches long. Lida's grandparents are Deborah Kelley Gooding and the late Tyler Gates Gooding, of Steamboat Springs; Katharine Green Shepherd of Lincoln, VT and James Bradley Allen, of Weybridge, VT.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Births
Trending Sitewide
- Bear targeting cars in Steamboat neighborhood
- Top 10 ways to know you’re a Steamboat Springs local
- Police investigating report of credit card skimming devices at gas station: The Record for Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017
- Steamboat has 4 new off-leash dog parks and play areas. Here’s how to get to them
- Steamboat Ski Resort places takeout order for Vail restaurant exec