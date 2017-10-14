Birth announcement: Mae Elaine Engeseth

Mae Elaine Engeseth, daughter of Brooke and Erik Engeseth, of Steamboat Springs, was born at 7:25 a.m. Oct. 6, 2017, at at Yampa Valley Medical Center. She weighed 6 pounds, 3 ounces and was 19 inches long. Mae's grandparents are Dan and Connie Wedemeier of Readlyn, Iowa and Joan Engeseth of Wheaton, Illinois.