Bears in dumpster: The Record for Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017

Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017

2:21 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of three bears in the 3400 block of Creekbank Court.

3:04 a.m. Officers were called to a report a drunken person at the back of a building in the first block of 11th Street. A friend took care of the person.

8:29 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to help a sick person in the 100 block of 12th Street.

1:24 p.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to help a person who fell in the 1000 block of Steamboat Boulevard.

9:37 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a bear in the 3300 block of Aprés Ski Way. Police could not find it.