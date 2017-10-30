Bear troubles: The Record for Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017

Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017

12:35 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of a bear trying to get into a garage in the 2500 block of Clubhouse Drive.

1:08 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a drunken person trying to catch a ride in the 500 block of Lincoln Avenue.

3:33 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a drunken person who would not leave someone's residence in the first block of Missouri Avenue. The person got a cab.

4:53 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a person who thought they saw a fire near the Pony Express lift at Steamboat Ski Area. It was construction lights.

12:12 p.m. Officers were called to a report of about $100 worth of things shoplifted from a store in the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue.

1:12 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a man yelling at a woman in a car in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue.

3:57 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to help with a crash in the 800 block of Weiss Circle.

3:57 p.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to help a sick person in the 200 block of 12th Street.

5:50 p.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to help a sick person in the 1400 block of Morgan Court.

8:50 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a man walking around yelling at people in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue.

10:34 p.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to help a person having a seizure in the 400 block of Eighth Street.