Bear pounces on tent in southern Colorado, traumatizing woman inside who was eating her dinner | SteamboatToday.com

A bear was euthanized early Wednesday, a few hours after it pounced on a tent at the Aspen Acres Campground northwest of Rye, bruising and severely traumatizing a woman who had gone inside the shelter to eat dinner because it was raining.

The 350-pound bear did not bite or claw the woman and it moved away when the woman's friend approached the tent, but the bruin was a repeat offender, according to a news release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife. The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The woman, whose name has not been released, was checked by emergency medical technicians, who determined she was not seriously injured, CPW spokesman Bill Vogrin said in the news release.

