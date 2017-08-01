Bear on Anglers Drive: The Record for Monday, July 31, 2017 | SteamboatToday.com

Monday, July 31, 2017

1:04 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of a drunken person at Chinook Lane and Walton Creek Road.

1:08 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a bear in the 500 block of Anglers Drive.

2:54 a.m. Officers were called to a report of loud noise in the 500 block of Dabney Lane.

12:26 p.m. Officers were called to a report of shoplifting in the 2100 block of Curve Plaza.

1:38 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a disturbance in the 1000 block of Walton Creek Road.

4:23 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a theft near Bud Werner Memorial Library.

4:29 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a theft at a hardware store in the 2100 block of Curve Plaza.